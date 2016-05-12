What Is Kylie Trying To Tell Us With Her Snaps?

Kylie Jenner spent the night at her mom's house (though she explained that Kris Jenner was out of town) and she filled her time going through old mementos and hanging out in the pantry. There are worse ways to spend a Wednesday night. But as she captured everything on Snapchat, it seemed like she isn't having the best week.
Jenner was also answering Twitter-submitted fan questions. In one snap, she explains, "I love really hard." The confession seems particularly relevant in light of rumors that she and longtime boyfriend Tyga have split.
But even if she is dealing with a breakup, Jenner still managed to have some fun at her mom's. After some channel surfing, she decided to lean into the night's nostalgia theme and enjoy some Disney Channel. Just what any 18-year-old would do with her parent's house all to herself.
