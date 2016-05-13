Tyga Breaks Silence On Kylie Jenner Breakup

Tyga’s relationships have always been stormy ones. His on-again-off-again romance with Blac Chyna produced a son but also recriminations when they broke up. And then he began dating the then-17-year-old Kylie Jenner.
Kylie and Tyga never seemed a perfect match, not the least of which was due to the fact that she was a minor when they reportedly began their romance. The most notable blow-up centred around Tyga’s text messaging relationship with a 14-year-old aspiring musician. His relationship with soon-to-be Kardashian Blac Chyna has also been consistently subtweety and bizarre.
But their relationship is reportedly no more. Multiple outlets reported that they broke up just before the Met Gala earlier in May. So far those have just been rumors, but Tyga confirmed them in an interview with E! News.
"I'm good, you know?” he said of his mental state after their breakup. “Just another day and working hard and trying to get to that next level and achieve big things and evolve."
Kylie, for her part, is handling the breakup via cryptic Snapchats and hanging out at her mum’s house.
