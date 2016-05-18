Kim Kardashian only has good things to say about her brother Rob and his upcoming baby with fiancée Blac Chyna.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian sang Rob's praises, giving him the highest parenting compliment: "I think he'll be the best dad," she said.
Kardashian said this is a "really exciting time" for Rob and she's happy to be there for him. She even admitted that she's constantly giving him parenting advice, whether he wants it or not.
"We give him — I think more me, you know — gives him advice and it's just been a really fun time," she said, adding, "I'm really happy for them."
Rob and Chyna announced earlier this month that they were having a baby with an emoji. Kim was one of the first in the Kardashian family to send love and support to their big news by liking their birth announcement.
