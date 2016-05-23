When you make a living by putting every detail of your life on national TV, it makes zero sense to take yourself too seriously. Which is why we should be in no way surprised that Kim Kardashian thought it would be hilarious to dress up as Amber Rose for Halloween.
In a teaser for next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it appears that Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban came up with the plan, which also includes Kylie Jenner.
"How amazing is this idea?" Kim asks Kanye on the phone. "What if you were you, and I was Amber, and Kylie was Chyna, and Tyga was Tyga?"
So, to recap: The sisters would be dressing up as their significant others' exes, basically publicly mocking them. Complicating the matter, Blac Chyna was already dating Rob Kardashian when this was taped, and the family wasn't thrilled with the idea.
"Yeah, I think that's lit," Ye responds. Hmmm, these three might be the only ones involved who think so.
Too bad Jenner and Tyga had to go and ruin this "amazing" plan. Halloween's still a long way away, though.
