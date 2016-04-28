We’re Pretty Sure Adult North West Will Look More Like Mom Than Dad

North West is an adorable two-year-old. Her look is always stylish, from fur coats to tutus. Her hair is always fabulous. And our favorite snaps of the beautiful tot are the mommy-and-me shots. Kim and North have already established a habit of dressing alike.
But what will North look like when she grows up? Since this is Kanye and Kim's first child, it's hard to say. Though, her mom gave us a pretty good idea via Snapchat. The 35-year-old face-swapped with her young daughter — who is no stranger to the app — and we're loving the results. Kim also swapped mugs with her sister Kourtney. Check it out below!
