North West's Reaction To Snapchat Is Kind Of Sad

North West already has a taste for the finer things in life. She likes fur coats full closets , and personal makeup artists . One thing that she has no interest in though, in addition to paparazzi , is Snapchat.Unfortunately for North, her mother is quite obsessed with the app already. Kim announced she was joining the dozens of other celebrities earlier this week and has been making up for lost time with her many posts.In addition to selfies (duh), and day-to-day life, she also tries to snap her kids, but, as we said, that part isn't working out too well.In one video she posted last night, you can hear an almost-in-tears North say, "I'm scared of Snapchat." Apparently she is afraid of the new filters, some of which are scary faces.