North West is not yet 3 years old, but the tot is already a Vogue-worthy fashionista thanks to her mom. Kim Kardashian West shared several photos of her adorable daughter perfecting the toddler-chic vibe in a beautiful ballet outfit.
The proud mom even broke the fabulous getup down piece by piece, so parents everywhere can "get the look" for their kids, too. "My baby doll ballerina! She loves to dress up and I am so happy because I love dressing her up! I showed her a few options and she picked the pink," Kardashian wrote of her daughter's on-trend athleisure look. The standout is clearly the baby-pink faux-fur coat, a showstopping piece costing just $130. "LOVE this Appaman faux fur jacket," wrote the mom-of-two, adding that the item is something of a wardrobe staple for the 2-year-old (it's currently sold out on Bergdorf Goodman's site). "She has it in a few colors and has worn the black one before," Kardashian shared.
The daughter of Kanye West is also sporting a sparkly choker, pale-pink tights, and ballet flats. "She loves jewelry," wrote Kim. What 2-year-old doesn't? As for the French braids, Kardashian explained, "She has been wanting braids like Elsa lately!" And now, no doubt, trendy kiddos all over the country will be wanting braids like North West. The grand total for North's semi-attainable glamour? $208. Here's the look in its full glory.
