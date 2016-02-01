How You Can Recreate North West's Playroom

North West is a very stylish toddler with very famous parents. So you might expect her play space to look like it came out of MTV Cribs: Literal Edition. But Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram photo starring her 2-year-old daughter proves that all a kid needs is a few doll strollers and some Disney merch, and any room can become a playroom.
The photo, captioned "It's gonna be a long night...," features North with a sizable collection of toys in a toddler-sized space in a walk-in closet. North is dressed in the perfect playtime outfit — a princess dress. Vogue notes that this isn't North's true recreational habitat. The closet is just a makeshift playroom while she, her parents, and her baby brother stay at Kris Jenner's place waiting for their own home renovation to be ready. But this photo does offer a peek at the toys North brings with her wherever she sets up shop. We've rounded up a few of her playroom staples, so the toddler in your life can play just like North West.