Sitting for photos is a tough thing for any little kid to endure. But sitting for photos when your mother is the reigning queen of self-documentation? Now, that sounds especially rough.
North West knows all about it. Kanye and Kim's daughter was recently doing her best Greta Garbo while sprawled out on a pillow pile.
"No!" she said to admirers within earshot, whilst wearing a mini fur coat. "No pictures!"
Her mom, of course, captured the whole thing on camera. And while we feel for North, we also get where Kim was coming from: How could you not take a million pictures of this little cutie pie? Even her protesting was adorable.
