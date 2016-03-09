After speculation that Kim Kardashian was secretly on Snapchat, the star has finally made it official.
Kardashian shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Snapchat alert! I'm finally on! Add me — KimKardashian," with a peach emoji.
She then posted a screenshot of her very first snap: a photo of her and big sister, Kourtney, signed "Kim, XO" in bright-pink script.
Kardashian shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Snapchat alert! I'm finally on! Add me — KimKardashian," with a peach emoji.
She then posted a screenshot of her very first snap: a photo of her and big sister, Kourtney, signed "Kim, XO" in bright-pink script.
This may be Kardashian's first official snap, but she's not really that new to the platform.
Aside from recently popping up on little sister Kylie Jenner's Snapchat, in a face-swap that proves their likeness is uncanny, Kardashian admitted last month that's she's been secretly lurking on the app.
Kardashian said that her friend Jonathan Cheban helped her set up a secret Snap account months ago, after telling her how much you can learn about your friends. "Jonathan told me that if I followed some of our friends and saw what they really do in their real life, wasted and acting so crazy, I would never be friends with them again," she said.
It seems her secret Snapchatting didn't end any friendships, but rather convinced her to get in on the fun.
Kardashian's Snapchat announcement comes hours after she defended herself against body-shamers in an open letter on her website and app titled, "Happy International Women’s Day."
The letter, which had her writing, "I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime — and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?” was in response to criticism she received for posting nude photos to Twitter and Instagram.
Aside from recently popping up on little sister Kylie Jenner's Snapchat, in a face-swap that proves their likeness is uncanny, Kardashian admitted last month that's she's been secretly lurking on the app.
Kardashian said that her friend Jonathan Cheban helped her set up a secret Snap account months ago, after telling her how much you can learn about your friends. "Jonathan told me that if I followed some of our friends and saw what they really do in their real life, wasted and acting so crazy, I would never be friends with them again," she said.
It seems her secret Snapchatting didn't end any friendships, but rather convinced her to get in on the fun.
Kardashian's Snapchat announcement comes hours after she defended herself against body-shamers in an open letter on her website and app titled, "Happy International Women’s Day."
The letter, which had her writing, "I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime — and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?” was in response to criticism she received for posting nude photos to Twitter and Instagram.
Advertisement