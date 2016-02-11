We never would have pegged Kim Kardashian for an anonymous lurker. But the reality star has a secret. It turns out she's been quietly poking around on Snapchat for quite some time without ever tipping off fans. Until now, that is.
Kardashian recently revealed that she's been sneakily following friends on Snapchat without them being the wiser. Why? Well, turns out that one night in London, she was pretty bored and her bud Jonathan Cheban put her up to setting up a Snap account — all while Kanye snoozed in the same room.
How did Cheban pique her interest? "Jonathan told me that if I followed some of our friends and saw what they really do in their real life, wasted and acting so crazy, I would never be friends with them again," Kim said. How can a girl resist that? She's been on Snapchat ever since.
In summary: "Jonathan is the reason I have a secret Snap and I only lurk and stalk people," explained the new mom, who was recently out and about in New York City after some baby time at home. Fine. For now, we're going to blame Cheban for blocking our Kim Kardashian Snapchat access. Hopefully, one of these days, she'll reconsider!
