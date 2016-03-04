These Might Be Kim & Kylie's Weirdest Snapchats Yet

We saw Kendall Jenner swap hair colors with Gigi Hadid, and now Kylie wants in on the fun. But this time, instead of hair color, she swapped faces with Kim.
How? Through face-swapping — the latest social media trend on Snapchat. If you haven't done it yet, it's quite fun. And quite creepy.
These pictures and videos of Kim and Kylie further confirms that the two might be the most identical of all the siblings. The likeness is uncanny.
In one video posted on Kylie's Snapchat, Kylie says, "I look really good... I've always wanted to look like you!" Kim agrees, calling it "the best face swap ever."
Now I'm waiting for a Kim-Kanye swap.
