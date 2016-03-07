Update: This Is The Worst Response To Kim Kardashian's Naked Selfie

Update: For reasons that are not immediately obvious to us, English journalist and established internet troublemaker Piers Morgan has commented on Kim Kardashian's most recent naked selfie.
"I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim," Morgan wrote on Twitter today, "but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?"
Though it's unclear what exactly motivated this jab at Kardashian and Kanye West, Morgan's snide message is unnecessarily patronizing. Regardless of what he — or anyone — thinks about the pic, Kim doesn't have to answer to anyone but herself about what goes up on her Instagram account. And while Kanye might be talking a lot about his financial situation these days, his wife doesn't need any help when it comes to purchasing clothes.
This story was originally published on March 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Kim Kardashian has been a little less present in the press as of late — even she'll cop to that. (And no, it has nothing to do with a self-imposed, post-baby "diet exile," thank you very much.) But this weekend, it seems she made a naked comeback. Well, sort of.
Late Sunday, the reality star shared a pic of herself standing before the bathroom mirror. Her platinum blonde locks are playfully tousled. She's making a standard Kim K duckface. Oh yeah, and she's stark freakin' naked. "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," the social media queen captioned the photo.
A couple things. First and foremost — damn girl.
Secondly — and this is not meant to take away from the "damn girl" — it sort of seems like this may be a throwback photo from fashion week last year, not a new pic of a naked Kim. See the similarity between the cropped cut in Sunday's selfie and the one from 2015? It's looking a bit too close to be coincidental.
So as to whether or not the latest photo new or old: We're leaning toward the latter. But either way, that's one helluva creative way to deal with having nothing to wear.
