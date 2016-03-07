Gwen Stefani may be having a very public romance with country crooner Blake Shelton these days. But that doesn't mean all the controversy swirling around her very public divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale has gone away.
The musical power couple — who split after 13 years of marriage last August — made major headlines after information surfaced that Rossdale had allegedly been having an affair with their children's longtime nanny, Mindy Mann, for years.
This week, Us Weekly confirmed that Mann is pregnant with her first child. Photos surfaced of the Australian native on Instagram when her sister, Nicole, posted pics of Mindy's growing bump.
While the photos weren't explicitly captioned, the comments and hashtags are pretty clear. Mindy Mann — whose Instagram is private — is tagged alongside family members, as well as Spencer Gutcheon, a snowboard instructor who is also apparently her baby's father.
Jennifer Mann — presumably the matriarch of the family — added her own comment. "Yayyy another grandson. It has taken dad and I 33 years to get a boy in the family and now we have another boy. We are more than excited," she wrote. "@spooncer_your_main_utensil ur gonna make the best daddy!!" Nicole Mann added to the same thread, tagging Gutcheon.
