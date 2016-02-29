Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Got All Dolled Up For An Oscar Party

There were plenty of cute couples on the Oscars red carpet. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, however, weren't among them.
The musical lovebirds decided to save their red carpet PDA for Vanity Fair's Oscar party. The pair clutched hands on the red (black) carpet. Stefani was a knockout in a sheer, red gown from Yanina Couture. Shelton, predictably, wore jeans and cowboy boots.
It was a busy weekend for the couple. Shelton performed in Kansas City, MO, and Stefani, of course, was there cheering him on like a good girlfriend. Meanwhile, the 10th season of The Voice starts tonight, so prepare for extra doses of Team Gwake in the weeks ahead.
The musical lovebirds decided to save their red carpet PDA for Vanity Fair's Oscar party. The pair clutched hands on the red (black) carpet. Stefani was a knockout in a sheer, red gown from Yanina Couture. Shelton, predictably, wore jeans and cowboy boots.
It was a busy weekend for the couple. Shelton performed in Kansas City, MO, and Stefani, of course, was there cheering him on like a good girlfriend. Meanwhile, the 10th season of The Voice starts tonight, so prepare for extra doses of Team Gwake in the weeks ahead.
Advertisement