Seriously, though: While we've been psyched to find out who ends up in the winner's circle, we were almost more interested in who came down the red carpet arm in arm. In the end, 2016 shaped up to be an especially auspicious year on the cute-couples front. From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Leo and Kate, Hollywood's most darling duos (BFFs included!) donned their finest and mugged for cameras before the show began. See them all in their Oscar night glory in the photos, ahead.