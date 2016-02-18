Leonardo DiCaprio’s quest for an Oscar has taken him to a lot of strange places. He visited the Pope, completed a series of grueling challenges, and got assaulted (not sexually) by a bear. Now, in a new game, you can capture Leo’s desperate feeling as he pushes himself towards the ultimate prize: Holding a naked gold guy that looks like someone’s uncle Oscar in front of a bunch of white people.
Leo’s Red Carpet Rampage is a game from The Line Animation AT Electric Theatre Collective that allows players to control Leo in a mad dash along the red carpet. It’s a fun little game in which you dodge paparazzi, leap Lady Gaga, and race against Redmayne as the Danish Girl. There are also mini-games like “Act Harder,” typing out your acceptance speech, and finding the Black nominee in a crowd of white faces.
If you have some time, and some fast fingers, you might well claim the ultimate prize before Mr. DiCaprio. Better still: You don’t even have to make J. Edgar.
You can watch a clip of the gameplay below. If you want to try it for yourself, however, you'll need to click here.
Leo’s Red Carpet Rampage is a game from The Line Animation AT Electric Theatre Collective that allows players to control Leo in a mad dash along the red carpet. It’s a fun little game in which you dodge paparazzi, leap Lady Gaga, and race against Redmayne as the Danish Girl. There are also mini-games like “Act Harder,” typing out your acceptance speech, and finding the Black nominee in a crowd of white faces.
If you have some time, and some fast fingers, you might well claim the ultimate prize before Mr. DiCaprio. Better still: You don’t even have to make J. Edgar.
You can watch a clip of the gameplay below. If you want to try it for yourself, however, you'll need to click here.
Advertisement