Gwen Stefani Can't Handle Ellen's Questions About Blake Shelton

Poor Gwen Stefani. She's got a new album out, and all anyone wants to talk about is her relationship with Blake Shelton. Of course, it's hard to avoid the subject given she's written a song about him and signed up to work with Shelton again on The Voice as his team's advisor.
Still, the pop star couldn't help but squirm when Ellen DeGeneres grilled her about the new romance during Stefani's appearance on her show. Ellen began by showing off photos of the singer sitting on Shelton's lap, quipping that the event must have run out of chairs.
Ellen also managed to frame a question about Shelton's request to work with his girlfriend again on The Voice in the most embarrassing way possible.
"When he popped the big question — about you being his mentor — how did he do that?" she coyly asked.
Stefani could only laugh at her friend's attempts to get some dirt. Though, she didn't help matters with this response.
"I want to be on that show [The Voice] as much as possible," the No Doubt front woman explained. "It's just... I got so much out of it."
As you can see from the video below, Ellen couldn't let that one slide.
