Gwen Stefani Confirms That New Song Is About Blake Shelton

There you have it, folks. Gwen Stefani has confirmed that, yes, duh, of course, "Make Me Love You" is about Blake Shelton.
Fans have been speculating that Stefani's new tune is about her country crooner boyfriend, and she's thrown a couple of hints out to support that theory. But last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she put her cards out on the table when Kimmel asked her point-blank if the song was inspired by Shelton.
"It is actually," she shared. "I will admit that that song is about that guy."
She added that finding love with her Voice co-star helped her bounce back from her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.
"What's so crazy is that sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful, and this whole album is about trying to take something that's awful, and healing from it," she explained.
Good for her. And, you know, Blakie-poo. Will he return the favor?
