We had our suspicions that Gwen Stefani's latest single was about beau Blake Shelton. But now we're pretty sure that the "Used to Love You" singer has given the world actual proof.
During the Grammys broadcast, Stefani premiered her video for "Make Me Like You." (It was part of a promotional move to sell albums via Target, by the way. Toto, we're not in Tragic Kingdom anymore.)
The vid itself is cute and flirty, and channels some serious retro vibes. About halfway through, Stefani starts grooving in front of a bar. Behind her hangs a neon sign.
And what does the sign say, you might be wondering? Have a look for yourself below.
Sure, it could be "Bob's." Maybe it's even "Bryan's."
Or maybe — we might even go so far as to say probably — the signage reads "Blake's."
During the Grammys broadcast, Stefani premiered her video for "Make Me Like You." (It was part of a promotional move to sell albums via Target, by the way. Toto, we're not in Tragic Kingdom anymore.)
The vid itself is cute and flirty, and channels some serious retro vibes. About halfway through, Stefani starts grooving in front of a bar. Behind her hangs a neon sign.
And what does the sign say, you might be wondering? Have a look for yourself below.
Sure, it could be "Bob's." Maybe it's even "Bryan's."
Or maybe — we might even go so far as to say probably — the signage reads "Blake's."
Advertisement