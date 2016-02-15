Gwen Stefani Spent Valentine's Day On Blake Shelton's Lap

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent their first Valentine's Day together at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party, but that doesn't mean they didn't get a chance to snuggle up. In fact, the two spent the party as close as humanly possible.
Dressed in red, Stefani spent the entire party sitting on Shelton's lap. And the photos certainly don't lie — the two happily shared one seat.
It's no surprise the two were all smiles days after Stefani revealed her new single, "Make Me Like You," off her first solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, in more than a decade. The track details how after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, she found someone else to take away her pain at the most unexpected time.
"Why'd you have to go and make me like you? I'm so mad at you 'cause now you got me missing you," she sings. Since Stefani and Shelton made their coupledom official after her divorce, it's safe to say this song is all about him.
Stefani plans to debut the song live for the very first time tonight at the Grammys with a new video, which will be filmed and broadcast live during a four-minute commercial break. According to Billboard, it's the first time something like this has ever been done.
But what we really want to know is, will Stefani bother sitting in her own seat at music's biggest night or just share with Shelton?
This Is What the Truth Feels Like is due out March 18.
