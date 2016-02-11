Yesterday the country singer announced that his pop star girlfriend will be the advisor for his team on the upcoming season of The Voice. Stefani had left the show to make way for the returning Christina Aguilera, but this move will see her and Shelton working together once again.



If the couple's new Access Hollywood interview is anything to go by, fans can expect even more gushing from Gwen and Blake. He calls her a "future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer." She's in awe of his 21 hit singles in a row. We're starting to feel like a third wheel.



Watch the lovebirds talk about collaborating in the video below.



