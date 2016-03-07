Kim Kardashian has been a little less present in the press as of late — even she'll cop to that. (And no, it has nothing to do with a self-imposed, post-baby "diet exile," thank you very much.) But this weekend, it seems she made a naked comeback. Well, sort of.
Late Sunday, the reality star shared a pic of herself standing before the bathroom mirror. Her platinum blonde locks are playfully tousled. She's making a standard Kim K duckface. Oh yeah, and she's stark freakin' naked. "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," the social media queen captioned the photo.
A couple things. First and foremost — damn girl.
Secondly — and this is not meant to take away from the "damn girl" — it sort of seems like this may be a throwback photo from fashion week last year, not a new pic of a naked Kim. See the similarity between the cropped cut in Sunday's selfie and the one from 2015? It's looking a bit too close to be coincidental.
So as to whether or not the latest photo new or old: We're leaning toward the latter. But either way, we'd like to know if this is all courtesy of the waist-trainer, or if we're looking at a full-on Pilates bod.
