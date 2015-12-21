Kim Kardashian Launches Personalized Emoji With Booty, Bling & Bikinis

Well, it was bound to happen sooner or later. Kim Kardashian has her own emoji.



Before you throw your smartphone out the window and wave your fist at the reality show gods, take a second to actually see the emoji (er, Kimoji) for yourself. There are the typical Kardashian-branded images (a waist-trainer, a contoured face, and a generously sized butt), of course. But there are also images your phone conversations have been seriously longing for, and if you have to download the Kimoji to get them, so be it. Like, how have you lived this long without a selfie emoji or a crying Kim K. face? And let's not forget the gummy bears. Those are definitely getting a workout.



Behold, the full array of Kimoji. Kinda wish Kanye got a shout-out, but we'll deal. Either way, our contacts are in for a treat.

