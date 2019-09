Kim Kardashian made further comment today in a post to her website and app . The post, entitled “Happy International Women’s Day” responded at length to those who would criticize her public persona.“I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime—and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?” she writes.Kardashian then shared a message of female empowerment.“I am empowered by my body,” she writes. “I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me. And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world.”She also shared a message of thanks for her family and hope for her daughter.“I feel so lucky to have grown up surrounded by strong, driven, independent women,” Kardashian writes. “The life lessons I've learned from my sisters, my mother and my grandmother, I will pass along to my daughter. I want her to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body. I don't want her to grow up in a world where she is made to feel less-than for embracing everything it means to be a woman.”