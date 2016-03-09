Story from Pop Culture

Updated: Kim Kardashian Responds At Length To Naked Selfie Critics

Elizabeth Kiefer
Updated, 10:30 p.m. EST: Kim Kardashian made further comment today in a post to her website and app. The post, entitled “Happy International Women’s Day” responded at length to those who would criticize her public persona.

“I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime—and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?” she writes.

Kardashian then shared a message of female empowerment.

“I am empowered by my body,” she writes. “I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me. And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world.”

She also shared a message of thanks for her family and hope for her daughter.

“I feel so lucky to have grown up surrounded by strong, driven, independent women,” Kardashian writes. “The life lessons I've learned from my sisters, my mother and my grandmother, I will pass along to my daughter. I want her to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body. I don't want her to grow up in a world where she is made to feel less-than for embracing everything it means to be a woman.”
Advertisement
Original article, published at 9:30 a.m. EST, follows.
Kim Kardashian went on a Kanye West-style rant yesterday, responding to series of tweets that called her out for sharing a naked photo of herself on social media.

Kim posted the pic, which appears to be from approximately a year ago, late Sunday. It quickly began to garner attention from fans and critics alike — including Piers Morgan and Bette Midler.

"I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim," Morgan wrote on Twitter yesterday, "but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?"

Midler followed up with an equally patronizing tweet. "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today," she wrote. "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera." Chloë Grace Moretz also entered the fray by sharing Midler's post.
Twitter.
Kim saw these reactions and decided to fight back.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
We're betting Chloë Grace Moretz didn't count on Kim coming at her for retweeting Midler's shamey message. But the reality star did — and she cut to the quick with her comment.
Twitter.
Moretz was apparently taking heat from all sides, because she inevitably released her own Twitter message that seemingly summed up her stance. (She also left her Midler retweet up — so she's not exactly recanting.)
Twitter.
Twitter.
Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen also weighed in, supporting Kim without getting too philosophical on the subject of naked selfies. Teigen, who Kim bonded with over fertility advice, made light of critical comments by responding directly to the reality star.
Advertisement
Twitter.
Kourtney expressed the same solidarity sentiment but in perfectly-applied gif form.
Twitter.
Kim's final word on the subject? Another naked selfie, marked with the hashtag #liberated.
Twitter.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture