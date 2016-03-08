Kardashian posted the pic, which appears to be from approximately a year ago, late Sunday. It quickly began to garner attention from fans and critics alike — including Piers Morgan and Bette Midler.
"I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim," Morgan wrote on Twitter yesterday, "but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?"
Midler followed up with an equally patronising tweet. "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today," she wrote. "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera." Chloë Grace Moretz also entered the fray by sharing Midler's post.
Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016
she's gonna have to swallow the camera.
I'm flattered some of u guys thought my post earlier was a recent pic! That was my blonde moment a year ago & 25lbs less! #MondayMotivation— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. thats on some ashley madison type shit #forresearch— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
There's a huge difference in respecting the platform that you're given as a celebrity and "slut shaming" something I never have done and -— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 8, 2016