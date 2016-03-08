Kim Kardashian Slammed Celebs Who Criticised Her Naked Selfie

Elizabeth Kiefer
Kim Kardashian went on a Kanye West-style rant yesterday, responding to series of tweets that called her out for sharing a naked photo of herself on social media.

Kardashian posted the pic, which appears to be from approximately a year ago, late Sunday. It quickly began to garner attention from fans and critics alike — including Piers Morgan and Bette Midler.

"I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim," Morgan wrote on Twitter yesterday, "but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?"

Midler followed up with an equally patronising tweet. "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today," she wrote. "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera." Chloë Grace Moretz also entered the fray by sharing Midler's post.
Advertisement
Twitter.
Kardashian saw these reactions and decided to fight back.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
Twitter.
We're betting Chloë Grace Moretz didn't count on Kardashian coming at her for retweeting Midler's shamey message. But the reality star did — and she cut to the quick with her comment.
Twitter.
Moretz was apparently taking heat from all sides, because she inevitably released her own Twitter message that seemingly summed up her stance. (She also left her Midler retweet up — so she's not exactly recanting.)
Twitter.
Twitter.
Kim's final word on the subject? Another naked selfie, marked with the hashtag #liberated.
Twitter.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture