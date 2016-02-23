Story from Celebrity Beauty

North West Tries Her Hand At Contouring

Taylor Bryant
Looks like North West isn't wasting any time getting inducted into the Kardashian contouring hall of fame. Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic posted a picture on Instagram of the two-year-old's face smeared with makeup in what appear to be the beginning steps of a flawless sculpting situation. As the saying goes: Like mother, like daughter.

"When #North steals your contour palette 😩😩😩😩😩 omg," Dedivanovic wrote alongside a picture of North appearing to have just been caught with her hands in the cosmetic cookie jar. And we can't say for sure, but we're almost positive this was a typical kid-getting-into-the-wrong-drawer situation and not the family actually encouraging young North to accentuate her already adorable cheekbones (a semi-similar situation landed Dedivanovic in the hot seat just last year). Although, we already know Kim and North have a tendency to glean inspiration from each other.

While we definitely don't condone applying makeup on anyone too young to make the choice for themselves, when a toddler's natural inquisitiveness results in an aww-worthy gaffe like this we can't help but chime in with adoring squeals of our own. Two-year-olds will be two-year-olds, after all.
