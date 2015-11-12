In "Awww" news of the day: Kim Kardashian is now getting hair inspiration from daughter North West, according to hairstylist Jen Atkin. The stylist posted an image to Instagram yesterday of the duo, with matching Dutch braids, sitting side-by-side. This hairstyle starts out as two different plaits, and joins them together into one at the base of the neck. "North may or may not have had influence on our hair choice today," Atkin captioned the photo.
Who could blame North and Kim for their copycat ways? Nori's curls are enviable on their own, and this cute braid is no less fashion-forward than the double buns the trendy toddler usually wears. Plus, it's easy to recreate. Will Nori soon eclipse Kylie as the hair chameleon of the family? We can't wait to find out.
