North West Shows Us A Killer Ab Workout

Thanks to the magic of Instagram and paparazzi, we've seen how hard Kim Kardashian works out to maintain her body. Likewise, Kanye West has shown us his workaholic tendencies. Now, via Mama Kim's Snapchat, we're getting a glimpse of North West following in her parents' footsteps.
"That's a tough workout," Kardashian says as the 2-year-old demonstrates her considerable core strength, climbing on a bar beneath a desk. On the actual Snapchat video, per E! Online, Kardashian also told fans about her daughter's white-and-red outfit. "She thinks it's Valentine's Day EVERYDAY!!!!!" she wrote.
Later on Saturday, North West's Snapchat exposure continued as her mom captured a few minutes of the family singing along in the car to songs from The Life of Pablo.
This makes us wonder: Does Kanye allow anything else to be played while they drive these days? Or is this the lead-in to a rousing rendition of "Wheels on the Bus"?
