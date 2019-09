North West Shows Us A Killer Ab Workout

"That's a tough workout," Kardashian says as the 2-year-old demonstrates her considerable core strength, climbing on a bar beneath a desk. On the actual Snapchat video, per E! Online , Kardashian also told fans about her daughter's white-and-red outfit. "She thinks it's Valentine's Day EVERYDAY!!!!!" she wrote.Later on Saturday, North West's Snapchat exposure continued as her mom captured a few minutes of the family singing along in the car to songs from The Life of Pablo.