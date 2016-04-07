Now North West Is Wearing Hair Extensions, Too



Update: After seeing her Aunt Khloé and 3-year-old cousin Penelope Disick sporting matching extra-long braids, we knew it was only a matter of time before North West got in on the extension action. In another pic from the Kardashian ski vacation that keeps on giving, the 2-year-old showed off her new waist-length braided look. Though again, we question putting a toddler through this sort of styling process, we have to say with that hair and that itty-bitty snow outfit, she looks pretty darn adorable.