Khloé Kardashian & Her 3-Year-Old Niece Wear Matching Extensions

In an Instagram pic that both Khloé and Kim posted from their mysterious family ski vacation (with the captions "Great minds" and "braids braids braids braids braids," respectively), Aunt Koko, North, and Penelope all appear sporting the same look. We're not surprised to see that it's the inside-out pigtail braids the Kardashian clan just can't seem to quit. It seems like Khloé is rarely seen without them these days; Kim is also on board (though some misidentified iterations have sparked controversy ). Even Kylie has been known to dabble in the look as well. Now, it's on to the next generation.The family's go-to braid guru, Justine Marjan , wasn't responsible for these looks — but we heard she might be on hand soon for on-the-spot braid touch-ups. Talk about committing to a style.