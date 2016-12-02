Kim Kardashian Gave Saint West An Early First Birthday Party

Imma let you finish, Saint, but ... your sister North had the best first birthday party of all time.
Back in 2014, the O.G. Kimye heir celebrated her first birthday with Kidchella, a mini-festival outfitted with a Ferris wheel and designer gift bags. Flash-forward to 2016. Mom and Dad are coming off a truly terrible year, and Saint West is just going to have to settle for some balloons.
People reports that Kim Kardashian hosted an early birthday party on Wednesday for her son, who turns 1 on December 5. By anyone else's standards, it was pretty swanky, with countless silver star balloons hovering overhead. By Kardashian standards, though, it was downright low-key.
Saint's aunts Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie attended the small family gathering. It's unclear if Kanye West, who was just released from the hospital, was present. What better way to recover from exhaustion and sleep deprivation than hosting a child's birthday party?
Here's a glimpse of the festivities courtesy of Khloé and Kylie. Happy birthday, kiddo.
