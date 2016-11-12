It's been a rough week. Let Kim Kardashian and her kiddos take you on a magic carpet ride.
Though the reality star is still keeping a low profile after being burgled during Paris Fashion Week, she still managed to get in the Halloween spirit last month.
Kardashian's personal website has a new post showing off photo of Kardashian celebrating the holiday dressed as Princess Jasmine. Daughter North also played tribute to the Disney princess, while little Saint was the world's most adorable Aladdin. Too bad Kanye West wimped out of being Genie or Jafar.
Kardashian's brother Rob penned the post.
"Now you know Kim loves Halloween," the new dad shared with fans. "She couldn’t disappoint North once she found a Princess Jasmine costume from back in the day."
“North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now. So being the good mommy she is, she wore her old Princess Jasmine costume to match North!” he continued. “They got a magic carpet [and] lamp and Saint had to be Aladdin. Kourt threw a Halloween dinner for the fam. This will be my life next Halloween!”
Fingers crossed. Click here to see the family pics, or visit Kardashian's site directly. Keep an eye out for Grandma Kris dressed in a skimpy Cinderella costume.
