In the letter, he tells his side of the story in what reads like an attempt to defend his actions in the situation. "Dear Kim: When you feel the cold steel of a gun at your neck, it is the moment when remaining calm can mean the difference of life or death, both our lives." he wrote, per TMZ. "I hope you are feeling better."
While a definitive account of exactly what happened leading up to the attack has yet to emerge, reports indicate that the concierge was forced to unlock the door to the luxury apartment where Kim was staying. They proceeded to threaten Kim, gag and bind her, lock her in the bathroom, and steal $10 million of jewelry.
