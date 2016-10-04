That certainly sounds familiar: How many times have we heard that if a woman hadn't worn a short skirt, gotten drunk, or walked home at night by herself, then she wouldn't have put herself in danger? It's the very definition of victim-blaming, and it's wrong whether we're talking about Kim Kardashian West or any college student.



I will admit that I, too, immediately thought about how social media makes us more vulnerable — and that, as women, we owe it to ourselves to be cognizant of the risks posed by sharing parts of ourselves with the world. Specifically: The parts that can be targeted to an exact location.



But at the end of the day, the blame lies with the people who broke into her room, not with Kim. It's easy to forget the victim-assailant breakdown when looking for a way to discredit any woman's story — but particularly one who is already so picked apart for daring to have a cultural presence.



People routinely put Kim down for being talentless or for seemingly chasing fame. But what if someone else had been attacked in their hotel room? Would Angelina Jolie have been so quickly blamed? Would Amal Clooney? If the same thing had happened to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, would the world have been so quick to insinuate that somehow the Emmy winner had gotten what she deserved? Would she somehow deserve it less?



That last question, of course, is the darkest part of victim-blaming: the idea that a victim was somehow asking for it — whatever the "it" may be. But just like rape victims aren't responsible for their sexual assaults, Kim Kardashian wasn't asking to be robbed. To say otherwise is to participate in a dated tradition of demeaning women's stories. Now ask yourself: Is that something you want to be part of?