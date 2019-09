Whatever your feelings about Kim Kardashian might be — and for the record, mine are that I would overall like to see less of her — it is impossible to deny that what happened to the reality star earlier this week was horrifying Imagine five men breaking into your hotel room with guns, and tying you up while you beg them not to hurt you; imagine pleading for your life and telling them that you have small children at home. (Though of course, anyone targeting Kim Kardashian is probably fully aware of how much she has to lose.)All the women I have spoken to about the robbery are in consensus about one thing: that this was, categorically speaking, a worst nightmare scenario. And yet, the internet almost immediately erupted in a blaze of victim-blaming critiques , from leading inferences about how Kim essentially brought this on herself to conspiracy theories about how the whole thing was staged for a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode.Depressingly enough, that kind of reaction is pretty par for the course: Women often get blamed for the bad things that we allegedly bring upon ourselves, in one way or another. And women with a public profile — any kind of public profile, but particularly those of the Kardashian ilk — are often subjected to the worst flak.On Monday, the fashion site Pret-a-Porter shared the reactions about the robbery from journalists and editors who were markedly short on sympathy: In addition to comments about how the whole thing seemed staged or faked, at least one person said on-record that maybe Kim could have avoided the whole thing if she didn't geotag herself at the hotel. Even a particular white-haired fashion industry icon who, early on, professed his support for her later said that she is "too public" — meaning that she more or less invited the robbery.