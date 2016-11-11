Is Blac Chyna The Most Relatable Kardashian Mom?



It felt like Chyna and Rob really wanted to have their fans and followers feel included in the memory of Dream being born. While it did feel a little TMI at times, it also felt real. Couples, famous or not, are allowed to be thrilled about their children and share as many photos, videos, and feelings as they feel fit. And props to Chyna for not allowing anyone, notable momager or otherwise, to micromanage what content she shares on social media.



This also feels like a bit of a rebellious move from Rob, who has always expressed apathy about his family's fame. But on November 9, Rob's finally achieved his own dream of being a father, and then aptly named his daughter after that dream. And that's something worth sharing.

