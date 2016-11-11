Is Blac Chyna The Most Relatable Kardashian Mom?

Blac Chyna is officially forever intertwined with the Kardashian family and name now. She gave birth to her daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream Renee Kardashian, on November 9. Like her future sisters-in-law, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Chyna was surrounded by her family and friends in the Los Angeles hospital room when she delivered the baby.
But unlike the sisters, Chyna has been extremely public about Dream's birth. She is handling her post-pregnancy days way differently than her famous family.
It's only once you compare the timelines between Kim's and Chyna's post-pregnancy days that you realize the dramatic difference in how they each played the new-baby-PR game.
After Kim gave birth to North West on June 15, 2013, she withheld pictures and information about her and Kanye's daughter until August 23, when Kanye shared the first picture of North on Kris Jenner's short-lived talk show, Kris. On the show, Kanye even seemed nervous to reveal pictures of his child, even though she was 2 months old at that point. When Saint was born on December 5, 2015, Kim didn't post anything on social media about him until January 2. Kim has been carefully crafting her public image for over a decade now, and it showed in how she shared information about her children.
Rob and Chyna's behavior is completely the opposite. While every detail of North and Saint was released in a calculated manner, Rob and Chyna acted like two normal parents, ecstatically sharing the first photos of their newborn. In just the first 24 hours of Dream's life, there were photos, Snapchat videos, Instagram videos, and even a Mannequin Challenge from the hospital. She's almost provided news outlets with TOO much content.
It felt like Chyna and Rob really wanted to have their fans and followers feel included in the memory of Dream being born. While it did feel a little TMI at times, it also felt real. Couples, famous or not, are allowed to be thrilled about their children and share as many photos, videos, and feelings as they feel fit. And props to Chyna for not allowing anyone, notable momager or otherwise, to micromanage what content she shares on social media.
This also feels like a bit of a rebellious move from Rob, who has always expressed apathy about his family's fame. But on November 9, Rob's finally achieved his own dream of being a father, and then aptly named his daughter after that dream. And that's something worth sharing.
