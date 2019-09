Is Blac Chyna The Most Relatable Kardashian Mom?

After Kim gave birth to North West on June 15, 2013, she withheld pictures and information about her and Kanye's daughter until August 23, when Kanye shared the first picture of North on Kris Jenner's short-lived talk show, Kris. On the show, Kanye even seemed nervous to reveal pictures of his child, even though she was 2 months old at that point. When Saint was born on December 5, 2015, Kim didn't post anything on social media about him until January 2. Kim has been carefully crafting her public image for over a decade now, and it showed in how she shared information about her children.Rob and Chyna's behavior is completely the opposite. While every detail of North and Saint was released in a calculated manner, Rob and Chyna acted like two normal parents, ecstatically sharing the first photos of their newborn. In just the first 24 hours of Dream's life, there were photos, Snapchat videos, Instagram videos, and even a Mannequin Challenge from the hospital . She's almost provided news outlets with TOO much content.