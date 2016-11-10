The Meaning Behind Dream Renee Kardashian's Name

If you've been able to peel your eyes away from the droves of election-related news, then you probably know that the latest addition to the Kardashian family has finally arrived. Early on November 10, Blac Chyna gave birth to her daughter with Rob Kardashian. They named her Dream Renee Kardashian.
Dream is exactly the beacon of light that we need right now. A reminder that life goes on despite the craziness of politics. A reality check from reality stars. A distraction from the most distracting family of all time. So, we thank you, Chyna, for the dreamy diversion. We've been with the couple every step of the way during her pregnancy, thanks to social media, and now we're ready to celebrate the baby with them, too.
But first — why Dream Renee? The Renee part is easy, as that is Chyna's middle name (her real first name is Angela). As far as the first name, that's more of a mystery. Early in her pregnancy, Chyna promised that her daughter would absolutely not have a named that starts with the letter "K" (much to Kris Jenner's chagrin, I'm sure) and that she and Rob chose the name together.
So, together, we're going to see if we can surmise the real inspiration behind the unique name. Here goes.
