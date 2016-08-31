Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may not have settled on a baby name just yet, but they have made one big decision about their little one's monicker.
Chyna bared all for Elle in provocative photo shoot that found her opening up about the future of her baby.
When asked whether or not she'll follow in the Kardashian footsteps and choose a name beginning with the letter "K," she was quick to answer.
"No," Chyna replied without hesitation. "The baby won't have a 'K' name. We both agreed."
But don't take this as a slight to the Kardashians. Chyna, who is currently filming the docu-series Rob & Chyna, which will focus on the birth of the couple's baby, said “We all have a really good relationship right now. Everybody is talking. Everything is good.”
So good, in fact, that recently Chyna agreed Kylie Jenner would make a good babysitter for the new arrival and Chyna's 3-year-old son, King Cairo, with her ex and Jenner's current beau, Tyga. Now, that's progress.
Chyna, who is due in November, also told the magazine she will reveal the sex of her new baby before the due date. Of course, fans will have to tune in to Rob & Chyna to get the scoop.
"You all will find out [the sex of the baby] during the premiere of our show on September 11," Chyna said.
