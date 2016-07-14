Your First Look At Rob & Blac Chyna's New Reality Show

It's all happening!
Rob Kardashian and fiancée, Blac Chyna, are officially in the midst of filming their new reality series. Kardashian shared a snap of the two in front of a green screen on his Instagram.
It's interesting that Rob was the first one to share pictures from the show, as he is constantly at odds with his spotlight-hungry sisters. It's out-of-character for him to be so eager to make headlines again, though, he seems pretty psyched about his new gig with Chyna.
The post itself doesn't have any spoilers about the series, but it's confirmation that any upcoming drama involving Rob and the other Kardashians will probably be featured on the show.
According to E!, the show will be a docu-series tentatively titled Rob & Chyna. The program will document the birth of the couple's baby, as well as their day-to-day life as newlyweds.
The format will be similar to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, continuing the hour-long structure and all-access look into his and Chyna's private lives. We can't wait to see what else they have in store.
