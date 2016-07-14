Are you curious what it would be like to have Chad Johnson (also known as Evil Chad) slide into your DMs?
Well, that possibility could be in your very near future. We think.
According to a screenshot obtained by Entertainment Weekly, everyone's favorite buff Bachelorette villain is flexing all over the popular dating app Bumble.
The photo attached to the profile in question is unmistakably Chad. The bio — "You know you like me [winky-face emoji] Yes it's really me" — is also very on brand for the cocky reality star. And, as EW points out, Chad is currently in Los Angeles according to his other social media posts.
So, is this really Chad? Is he looking for love in a more low-key way the second time around?
Well, that possibility could be in your very near future. We think.
According to a screenshot obtained by Entertainment Weekly, everyone's favorite buff Bachelorette villain is flexing all over the popular dating app Bumble.
The photo attached to the profile in question is unmistakably Chad. The bio — "You know you like me [winky-face emoji] Yes it's really me" — is also very on brand for the cocky reality star. And, as EW points out, Chad is currently in Los Angeles according to his other social media posts.
So, is this really Chad? Is he looking for love in a more low-key way the second time around?
Advertisement
Mayyybe. But it could easily be a fake profile fashioned off the real guy.
It's interesting because Bumble is a dating app in which the women have to make the first move — a man has to wait for a woman to initiate conversation within the first 24 hours of matching, or the match expires.
A woman in control of the dating game? Sounds a lot like The Bachelorette round two to me.
One girl has apparently already encountered him — or the person catfishing everyone by pretending to be him.
It's interesting because Bumble is a dating app in which the women have to make the first move — a man has to wait for a woman to initiate conversation within the first 24 hours of matching, or the match expires.
A woman in control of the dating game? Sounds a lot like The Bachelorette round two to me.
One girl has apparently already encountered him — or the person catfishing everyone by pretending to be him.
....when you get Chad from #TheBachelorette on bumble 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yG1bPwesPx— Avery (@AVERYofficial) July 13, 2016
Bumble users, you've been warned.
@bumble_app Thank you for this. PS. now that Chad's off the Bach you guys may have to be on the lookout... https://t.co/E9dJqVpMq3— Nina Boyd (@ninaboydd) June 8, 2016
Advertisement