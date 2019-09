Are you curious what it would be like to have Chad Johnson (also known as Evil Chad) slide into your DMs?Well, that possibility could be in your very near future. We think.According to a screenshot obtained by Entertainment Weekly , everyone's favorite buff Bachelorette villain is flexing all over the popular dating app Bumble.The photo attached to the profile in question is unmistakably Chad. The bio — "You know you like me [winky-face emoji] Yes it's really me" — is also very on brand for the cocky reality star. And, as EW points out, Chad is currently in Los Angeles according to his other social media posts.So, is this really Chad? Is he looking for love in a more low-key way the second time around?