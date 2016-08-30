This Woman Made The Most Extensive Map Of Hip-Hop's History

It can be hard as a woman who obviously knows so much about hip-hop. Male rap fans are often quick to mansplain. How do you respond to this?

"Hip-hop is misogynistic industry. Even artists like Lil' Kim — she was incredible and so talented, she rapped alongside Biggie — had to rely on her sexuality to get respect.



"Because it’s so misogynistic, [men] tend to think they know more about it and think that as women we can't understand it or know more about it, because it’s 'specifically geared' to them."



Why did you decide to include a specific pop-out of trap’s history?

"I remember when UGK and Three 6 Mafia first came up. It was such a new thing for hip-hop. Trap is such an obvious reflection of our culture's priorities.



"And, selfishly, Future is just good. I read the Rolling Stone feature on him and he’s a lot more profound and powerful than people think he is."



As a huge Future fan, what do you think of Desiigner?

"Desiigner is a Future rip-off! [Laughs] No, he’s like 19 and super-talented. He’s similar to Joey Badass — hip-hop artists are getting younger and younger, and making incredible work. But 'Panda' is still overplayed. Future is always innovating and DS2 will always be a solid album."



In workshopping the map with your friends and professors, what was their feedback?

"Well, I didn’t want to include Jay Z in a big bubble. I think he’s a kind of filter through which other rappers can connect and kind of prosper."



Were there other tricky choices you had to make visually?

"I really wanted to put everything hardcore in big bubbles: Big L should have been a big bubble, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah (even though he was kind of a big bubble with Wu-Tang). But it would have really gotten crowded if I’d included everyone I wanted to so prominently."

