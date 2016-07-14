We laughed, we cried, we shook our fists at the sky. This morning's Emmy nominations announcement came with several surprises, several victories, and several snubs. What else is new?
The exclusion of Christian Slater, Lady Gaga, Rachel Bloom, and Mozart in the Jungle proved that the Golden Globes aren't necessarily a strong indicator of subsequent success. The Big Bang Theory, Orange is the New Black, and Modern Family (which picked up one nomination) seem to be losing favor. Empire got locked out of Outstanding Drama Series, The Good Wife is ending on a sour note, and Downton Abbey's usual slew of supporting acting noms were whittled down to a single shoutout for Dame Maggie Smith.
It's a shame that Ben Whishaw and London Spy didn't get more love. Similarly, what does Outlander have to do to get some recognition? Are we the only ones who think Krysten Ritter was robbed? Where are Lizzy Caplan and Michael Sheen?
Here, some of the Emmy snubs we're struggling to explain.
