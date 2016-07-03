Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Felt Their Baby Move For The First Time

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's low-key date night included a major baby moment.
"So, today I felt my baby move," Kardashian said in a clip posted to Blac Chyna's Snapchat account. Yes, he announced it while using a crazy Snapchat filter, but it's still pretty sweet.
On Instagram, Chyna wrote, "Super excited @robkardashian and I felt our baby moving today."
The couple is spending the holiday weekend with Chyna's mother and father in Washington, D.C. The Snapchat story included photos with her parents, as well as Kardashian and Chyna having a low-key date night with some pizza and snacks.
In addition to the big news, the couple posted a Snapchat video of Chyna in the back seat of a car. She is rubbing her baby bump, asking, "What's that?" and laughing.
The couple also posted a Snapchat video where Kardashian picks Chyna up off the ground and the couple spins around while laughing.
These posts come just days after Chyna posted an Instagram video that shows her son, King Cairo, 3, rubbing her pregnant belly.
