How King Cairo Is Preparing To Be A Big Brother

Blac Chyna and her fiancé, Rob Kardashian, aren't the only ones prepping for their new baby. Chyna's son, King Cairo, is getting ready to be a big brother. On June 30, Chyna posted an Instagram video that shows King Cairo, who's 3, rubbing her pregnant belly. The video is captioned with a baby and crown emoji, the perfect shorthand for her son's regal name.

