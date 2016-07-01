How King Cairo Is Preparing To Be A Big Brother

Blac Chyna and her fiancé, Rob Kardashian, aren't the only ones prepping for their new baby. Chyna's son, King Cairo, is getting ready to be a big brother. On June 30, Chyna posted an Instagram video that shows King Cairo, who's 3, rubbing her pregnant belly. The video is captioned with a baby and crown emoji, the perfect shorthand for her son's regal name.
King Cairo isn't just gaining a new younger sibling. He'll also be getting some new cousins when Chyna marries Kardashian. And it looks like he might be getting plenty of time with the Disick and West kids if they tag along with their moms on more group outings. Chyna recently joined the Kardashians to celebrate Khloé's birthday. It looks like King Cairo is part of more than one happily expanding family.
Advertisement