How King Cairo Is Preparing To Be A Big Brother

King Cairo isn't just gaining a new younger sibling. He'll also be getting some new cousins when Chyna marries Kardashian. And it looks like he might be getting plenty of time with the Disick and West kids if they tag along with their moms on more group outings. Chyna recently joined the Kardashians to celebrate Khloé's birthday. It looks like King Cairo is part of more than one happily expanding family.