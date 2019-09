The Kardashians Are Letting Blac Chyna Hang Out With Them Again

Good news, y'all! Blac Chyna is back in the good graces of her family-to-be. And, most importantly, she's back in on their photo booth selfies.Regardless of what's going down on current episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , it seems that the Kardashian ladies and Blac Chyna are actually getting along in real life.On June 27, the growing family gathered with a small group of friends to celebrate Khloé's birthday at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles.That's a big leap from what we just saw on Sunday night's episode, in which the Kardashian family spent most of their Vail trip complaining about Rob and Chyna. Jezebel points out that the episode was filmed on April 5, 2016, which means the fam has had a few months to cool off.Just in time for Koko's big birthdaypalooza.To refresh your memory, this is what Kris Jenner had to say about Chyna and Rob on Sunday's episode.