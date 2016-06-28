The Kardashians Are Letting Blac Chyna Hang Out With Them Again

Good news, y'all! Blac Chyna is back in the good graces of her family-to-be. And, most importantly, she's back in on their photo booth selfies.
Regardless of what's going down on current episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it seems that the Kardashian ladies and Blac Chyna are actually getting along in real life.
On June 27, the growing family gathered with a small group of friends to celebrate Khloé's birthday at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles.
That's a big leap from what we just saw on Sunday night's episode, in which the Kardashian family spent most of their Vail trip complaining about Rob and Chyna. Jezebel points out that the episode was filmed on April 5, 2016, which means the fam has had a few months to cool off.
Just in time for Koko's big birthdaypalooza.
To refresh your memory, this is what Kris Jenner had to say about Chyna and Rob on Sunday's episode.
Regardless of what's going down on current episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it seems that the Kardashian ladies and Blac Chyna are actually getting along in real life.
On June 27, the growing family gathered with a small group of friends to celebrate Khloé's birthday at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles.
That's a big leap from what we just saw on Sunday night's episode, in which the Kardashian family spent most of their Vail trip complaining about Rob and Chyna. Jezebel points out that the episode was filmed on April 5, 2016, which means the fam has had a few months to cool off.
Just in time for Koko's big birthdaypalooza.
To refresh your memory, this is what Kris Jenner had to say about Chyna and Rob on Sunday's episode.
Advertisement
And now, Chyna is calling her "Mama."
Again, here is what Kourtney said in the episode on Sunday.
tea anyone? @kourtneykardash @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @KrisJenner #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/y6fgnyVaR6— Grasy Kardashian (@iKylieFornia) June 27, 2016
And now, here are the two in a Snapchat selfie in between arcade games at D&B.
Rob is also back on good terms with Khloé, who previously kicked him out of her house after he had Chyna over for a visit.
Obviously, the show is always cut, skewed, and edited down to support a specific storyline for that week, but it is interesting to see just how quickly things change.
Slip n slide with @BLACCHYNA pic.twitter.com/pGNPMzU84e— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 28, 2016
In closing, here's a lesson in friendship brought to you by Kim and Chyna, former best friends and future in-laws.
Advertisement