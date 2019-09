We Kept Up With The Kardashians For You & Discovered Something Terrifying

I know you know that I know that most people's lives on social media are fake. That's true for me, for you, and especially for the Kardashian family.But they just went to a whole new level of totally fabricated drama to make the media more obsessed with them than ever. Last week, I broke down the details behind the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna romance , which started years before the Kardashian empire was close to what it is today.Today, let's break down all of the ways the whooole crew is throwing sticks in their own fire, and watching the flames go up in smoke. And the smoke signals read, "$$$."

Last Friday, Rob drove to pick up his new official girlfriend, Blac Chyna, from Texas because she got into a drunken situation at Austin International Airport. She was arrested, for public intoxication and possession of a drug. But despite all this, she had time to make a brand-new app! (That is in beta, and somehow already No. 5 on the iTunes App Store.)