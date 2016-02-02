It's been a big day already for the extended Kardashian clan on social media, hasn't it?
First, there was Kim Kardashian's internet-breaking selfie with her husband Kanye West's ex, Amber Rose. Then there was the building buzz on Twitter about the anticipated saga The People vs. OJ Simpson, in which David Schwimmer plays Kardashian family patriarch, Robert Kardashian, Sr. and Selma Blair takes on matriarch Kris Jenner. Now, there's one more Kardashian making their presence felt on the web today, and it's none other than Rob Kardashian.
Now, Rob is no stranger to being a mystery on Instagram and it remains to be seen if he will be able to keep up with the likes of his Snapchat-expert sister Kylie Jenner. But so far he's...well, he's something at it.
The first clip, which he posted late on Monday night, features the former reality TV star laughing to himself and then making unintelligible sounds.
So, yeah, the guy still definitely has a thing or two to learn from his media-savvy sisters and mom.
Check out his Snapchat below and see if you can figure out what in the world he's saying:
