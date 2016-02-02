Kim Kardashian & Amber Rose Make Peace In Shared Selfie

Make selfies, not war.
Is Kim Kardashian keeping her friends close and Kanye's enemies closer? Or did it only take a selfie to broker a peace treaty between her and her husband's ex, Amber Rose?
The reality star just posted a photo of her posing with Rose, who was last seen poking (sorry) fun at West's alleged interest in backdoor play. West swiftly denied the sexual allegations, but it seems that his wife doesn't mind.
Rose also shared the selfie, with the caption "swingers."
This budding friendship is certainly an interesting turn of events. West and Rose's other ex, Wiz Khalifa, had a Twitter spat last week. Rose, who lashed out at West after he called her a "stripper" in the brouhaha, also happens to be the best friend of Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna has a child with Tyga, who is dating Kim K's sister, Kylie Jenner. Blac Chyna is now dating Rob Kardashian, making things very complicated and a tad incestuous.
We have to echo these fan comments on Instagram: "I'm so lost"; "What is happening?"; "SMH I'm done." The less said about the finger-pointing and pile of poo emojis, however, the better.
