Kim Kardashian & Amber Rose Make Peace In Shared Selfie

This budding friendship is certainly an interesting turn of events. West and Rose's other ex, Wiz Khalifa, had a Twitter spat last week. Rose, who lashed out at West after he called her a "stripper" in the brouhaha, also happens to be the best friend of Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna has a child with Tyga, who is dating Kim K's sister, Kylie Jenner. Blac Chyna is now dating Rob Kardashian , making things very complicated and a tad incestuous.We have to echo these fan comments on Instagram: "I'm so lost"; "What is happening?"; "SMH I'm done." The less said about the finger-pointing and pile of poo emojis, however, the better.