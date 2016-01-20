Late last night, Rob Kardashian deleted all the photographs off his Instagram feed. Now, all that remains is the above recently uploaded picture — a covered up selfie.
The most elusive of the Kardashians, Rob added no further explanation for his actions, and only captioned the photo with two of the frowning purple demon emojis "👿👿."
Minus the negative emoji caption, it first appears from the sparkle in Rob's hazel eyes that this selfie is a sign of the fabled "new year, new me." But, alas, as TMZ points out, this is not a recent picture. Rob first uploaded the exact same picture on his 27th birthday in 2014.
In the wake of the news of Rob's diabetes diagnosis, it's difficult to figure out what this social media action means. A clean slate? Or a call-out for his younger, easier days?
With over four million followers looking out for him, let's hope the next selfie posted is a recent healthy and happy one. Maybe he can join in on Kim's new work-out regimen. The Kardashians usually get things done better when they do them together.
