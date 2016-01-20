Kim Kardashian Has A Great Attitude About Getting Into #BeastMode

If you needed a mid-January push to keep up with your New Year's Resolutions, then Kim Kardashian has your back.
After giving birth to Saint West in early December, the 35-year-old celebrated the holidays, but not without adopting an eating plan and starting a workout regimen.
And she is pretty psyched about it all.
"I'm so excited! I'm 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I'm so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!" she shared on her Twitter feed.
After giving birth to Saint West in early December, the 35-year-old celebrated the holidays, but not without adopting an eating plan and starting a workout regimen.
And she is pretty psyched about it all.
"I'm so excited! I'm 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I'm so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!" she shared on her Twitter feed.
I'm so excited! I'm 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I'm so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2016
She also shared that she has some leftover weight she wishes to get rid of. "I gained 60lbs during my pregnancy but have been an extra 10 lbs up for the last few years so it's time to really get to my goal," she tweeted.
Advertisement
I gained 60lbs during my pregnancy but have been an extra 10 lbs up for the last few years so it's time to really get to my goal— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2016
The key to success, as DJ Khaled would say, is to set a goal and achieve it, but most importantly to have a good attitude along the way, which Kardashian definitely has.
This is going to be soooo fucking hard but I can do it and I can't wait to share it all with you! #BeastMode #WhosWithMe ?!?!?!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2016
"This is going to be soooo fucking hard but I can do it and I can't wait to share it all with you! #BeastMode #WhosWithMe ?!?!?!" she asked.
No word on what Kanye West's workout plan will be, unfortunately. But we do have a suggestion for Kim's work-out playlist.
Advertisement