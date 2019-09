Kim Kardashian Has A Great Attitude About Getting Into #BeastMode

If you needed a mid-January push to keep up with your New Year's Resolutions, then Kim Kardashian has your back.After giving birth to Saint West in early December, the 35-year-old celebrated the holidays, but not without adopting an eating plan and starting a workout regimen.And she is pretty psyched about it all."I'm so excited! I'm 30 lbs down today but 40 to go! I'm so focused. I will show u guys my workouts on my app & share my Atkins plan too!" she shared on her Twitter feed.